Rick Ross’ Pet Buffaloes Are Roaming Free and Upsetting His Neighbors

Rick Ross’ pet buffaloes, which were gifted to the rapper/landscaper almost exactly a year ago, are becoming a nuisance to his neighbors.

TMZ reports that the buffaloes — one of whom is named Timbuktu — have roamed beyond Ross’ massive 280-acre “Promise Land” estate in Georgia on multiple occasions and begun grazing on a neighbor’s land.

The neighbor was concerned because the two-ton beasts could pose a danger to her young children. The neighbor — who shared footage of Ross’ buffaloes on her property — confronted a member of Ross’ team about the buffaloes, and ultimately called local police about the situation. She said the police told her it was a civil dispute and didn’t file a report, TMZ notes.

Ross received the buffaloes in March 2022 as a gift from his Ethika clothing line business partner Darius Burton. “We are gifting Ross these Buffalo after a conversation at his birthday party back in January,” Burton explained at the time. “I wanted to get him a giraffe but he wasn’t ready for that commitment so he said let’s start smaller, like a cow. I said nah, everyone has cows, I want you to have something nobody in your state has, I’m getting you a buffalo.”

"This is something I spoke into existence," Ross added at the time. "My whole life I wanted a heifer. I got a heifer!"

In 2021, Ross spoke to Rolling Stone about his passion for lawn-mowing, devoting hours on his industrial tractor keeping things tidy on his estate north of Atlanta. “I want my shit looking like a golf course,” Ross said. “When I find a great pattern, I cut it that way four or five times in a row. I just want to try different things, because growing up you just cut the grass straight across. Here I have spots that go up and down along hills, and I love the way it looks when you ride along the hill. When the groove goes along the hill, it’s a beautiful situation. When I do that, it’s like, ‘Damn, you couldn’t even pay for that.’”

That obsession with landscaping, however, may have impacted his buffaloes’ ability to graze. No word yet whether Ross will build a fence to keep his buffaloes from roaming off-estate.