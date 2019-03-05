Rick Ross is writing a memoir. No, it isn’t called Boss, M-M-M-M-Maybach Memoir, Everyday I’m Hustlin’: A Story of Hustlin or Lemon Pepper Memoir. Instead, it’s titled HURRICANES, which is a symbol of “surviving the storms of life,” according to the press release.

“My story has always been deeper than rap,” Ross said in a statement. “With this book I wanted to go deeper than I ever have. I wanted to tell people about the life of William Leonard Roberts.”

The memoir will cover Roberts’s upbringing, his rise in the industry and his various legal and health troubles. Interestingly, HURRICANES will also touch upon Ross’s time as a drug dealer and correctional officer, which was a point of contention throughout his early career. In his 2012 Rolling Stone cover story he revealed that he became a C.O. after his best friend, Jabar Delancy, was sentenced to 10 years for cocaine and heroin distribution.

“This was my best friend — who I ate peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwiches with, and pork and beans with, my buddy, my partner, my number-one dude,” Ross explained. “Suddenly I’m talking to him over federal phone calls. Hearing the way it was building, I knew I couldn’t take nothing for granted. Right then I kinda wanted to wash my hands… He was the one who was like, ‘Yo, go get a job somewhere, man. Go be a fireman. Or go be a fucking corrections officer. Just go sit down somewhere.’”

HURRICANES was co-written by Neil Martinez-Belkin, who also helped write The Autobiography of Gucci Mane. It will be released by Hanover Square Press on September 3, 2019.