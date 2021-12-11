Watch Rick Ross, Jazmine Sullivan Bring ‘Outlawz’ to ‘Fallon’

Rick Ross celebrated the release of his new album Richer Than I Ever Been Friday by performing the LP’s lead single “Outlawz” with Jazmine Sullivan on The Tonight Show.

The pair delivered the track from an unknown location without 21 Savage, who is a guest on the studio version of the single. The performance also marked the first time Ross and Sullivan — who showcased her incredible vocals on the chorus — played the song live.

(Dua Lipa was also originally scheduled to appear for an interview on Friday’s Tonight Show, but she was bumped for a then-unspecified guest that turned out to be President Joe Biden.)

The performance capped a comeback year for Sullivan, who in February sang the National Anthem alongside Eric Church at Super Bowl LV. Prior to that, the singer released Heaux Tales, her first new album in six years; the acclaimed LP ranked at Number Seven on Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Albums of 2021.

“Jazmine Sullivan doles out her music sparingly; the only way to hear her remarkable voice — raspy, cutting, and pliable, capable of whiplash-inducing direction changes — is to wait five-ish years between albums or catch her on tour, where she’s reliably excellent,” Rolling Stone wrote of Heaux Tales in the year-end roundup. “Hopefully the next album comes before 2026.”