Rick Ross Shows Off His New Digs in ‘Nobody’s Favorite’ Video

Rick Ross shows off his new oceanside crib in the spooky video for “Nobody’s Favorite,” directed by Shula the Don and featuring Floridian rapper Gunplay.

Over a creeping beat produced by Trop, Ross flashes all the money, yachts, girls and houses in his possession, while bright-colored images of Ross’ house and the club blare onscreen. (He also performs in front of a farm, for some reason.) Gunplay appears in a kabuki mask, wielding a machete at some poor schmuck who gets in his way. It’s exactly the sort of theatrical display of wealth one comes to expect from Ross, who looks like he’s having the time of his life.

“Nobody’s Favorite” is a track off of Ross’s latest album, Port of Miami 2, released this past August. Earlier this month, he teamed up with Lil Wayne and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker on the single “Gimme Brain.” He also appeared with Swizz Beatz and DMX on “Just in Case,” the theme for the new crime drama series Godfather of Harlem.