Rick Ross, Dwyane Wade Celebrate Miami in ‘Season Ticket Holder’ Video

Rick Ross and NBA legend Dwyane Wade celebrate Miami in the video for their new song, “Season Ticket Holder.” The track also features Raphael Saadiq and current Miami Heat player — and Wade’s former teammate — Udonis Haslem, who’s credited as UD.

The Bob Metelus-directed clip opens with Wade reflecting on his final season in the NBA (he retired last year) and wanting to work with Ross as a way to try something new and pay tribute to Miami. The rest of the video finds Wade, Ross and the others working in the studio and taking part in a photo shoot that features cameos from DJ Khaled and the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy. The video is interspersed with scenes from around Miami, including a short shot of a new mural featuring Wade and late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

“Season Ticket Holder” marks Ross’ first new solo music of 2020, having previously appeared on Jadakiss’ new song, “Kisses to the Sky.” Last summer, Ross released a new album, Port of Miami 2, and published a memoir, Hurricanes.