Watch Rick Ross ‘Wiggle’ With DreamDoll in New Video

Rick Ross shows off his riches — and rides a floatie in a woman’s bloodstream — in the eccentric music video for his latest single, “Wiggle,” which features DreamDoll.

The video for the track — originally featured on his December 2021 album Richer Than I Ever Been — comes just days before the release of the LP’s deluxe edition, out Jan. 28.

In one scene, as he raps about his “new bitch of the week” nicknamed “Deep Throat,” the camera goes down a woman’s esophagus and into her bloodstream, where Ross is found floating on a purple pool toy.

“They offered 30 years, I beat it on the loophole (Boss)/2 days later, n— pulled up in a 2-tone (Huh),” he raps in the first verse. “Got bitches sleepin’ on the floor like it’s a group home/The only question I can see is where ya movin’?”

After throwing cash, riding luxury cars and getting a massage from a stripper, the “Watchu Like” rap star joins for her catchy verse.

“If you ain’t at the game courtside, you a little broke/I gotta giggle at n— who not official (Woo),” she raps. “My rearview, blue lights flashin’, I gotta wiggle/Shit in my trunk heavy, who know how much time it get you?”

“Wiggle” follows the release of singles “Outlawz” featuring Jazmine Sullivan and 21 Savage, along with “Little Havana” with Willie Falcon and The-Dream, last year.