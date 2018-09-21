Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1319: September 4th, 2018
Read Next Beach Boys' Mike Love Preps Christmas Album 'Reason for the Season' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Richard Swift’s ‘Sept20’ From New Posthumous LP ‘The Hex’

Piano ballad is the final song he completed before death at age 41

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All

Richard Swift’s The Hex – a posthumous LP from the late producer, songwriter and member of multiple prominent bands, including the Shins and the Black Keys – is out digitally on Friday, September 21st via Secretly Canadian, with a physical release following on December 7th. The label previewed the album on Thursday with “Sept20,” a melancholy ballad that marked he and his wife’s 21st wedding anniversary.

“Sept20,” the final song Swift wrote, offers a startling self-awareness, as the musician – who battled depression, anxiety and alcoholism – ruminates on isolation and “fixing” himself. “Trying not to drink from a poisoned well,” he sings over a haunting piano progression that conjures vintage Beach Boys. The anniversary also appears to factor into the chorus, as he croons, “Death do us part, sickness and health.”

Notably, the song’s final line – “And all the angels sing, ‘Que Sera Sera” – appeared in a post on Swift’s Facebook page on July 3rd, confirming his death at age 41 from effects of hepatitis in addition to kidney and liver distress. The previous month, it was revealed that the songwriter had been hospitalized due to a “life-threatening condition,” with a fund established to help pay for medical expenses.

11-track The Hex was recorded in bursts over several years and finished in the final months before Swift’s death. The multi-instrumentalist worked as a solo artist and member of several bands – including five years in the Shins, touring as a bassist for the Black Keys and playing drums in the Arcs. He also produced several prominent acts, including Foxygen, Sharon Van Etten and Damien Jurado.

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1319: September 4th, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad