Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus Condemn Supreme Court’s Plan to Overturn Roe v. Wade

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes, and Halsey are among 160 artists and influences who have signed their names to Planned Parenthood’s #BansOffOurBodies campaign. In a full-page ad in today’s New York Times, the artists condemn the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion that threatens overturn abortion rights in the U.S.

“The Supreme Court is planning to overturn Roe v. Wade, taking away the constitutional right to abortion,” the letter notes. “Our power to plan our own futures and control our own bodies depends on our ability to access sexual and reproductive health care, including abortion.”

Other signees include Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Hailey Bieber, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Ariana DeBose, Phoebe Bridgers, Meghan Trainor, Finneas, Clairo, Noah Cyrus, King Princess, and Angel Olsen. The artists are encouraging their fans to join them in speaking out in support of the right to access sexual and reproductive health care, including abortion.

The celebrity-endorsed Bans Off Our Bodies ad runs in advance of the Bans Off Our Bodies Day of Action on May 14. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to turn out for rallies, marches, and events across the country in support of abortion rights. The events are being organized by Planned Parenthood organizations, Women’s March, UltraViolet, MoveOn, Liberate Abortion, SEIU, and other national partners.

“Should the Supreme Court take away the constitutional right to safe, legal abortion, young people stand to lose the most,” Alexis McGill Johnson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in a statement. “So many of us — who grew up with the understanding that Roe was settled law — could have never imagined that our own children would have fewer rights and less freedom over their own bodies and futures. What we see in young people from all walks of life is that they aren’t backing down — not today, not ever. Like the artists who signed on to this ad, their resolve to keep bans off their bodies is a source of hope during a dark time, and we are determined to keep fighting alongside them, for them.”

Many of the artists who signed the ad had already spoken out about abortion rights. Halsey penned an impassioned social media post, while Rodrigo addressed the issue during a concert in Washington, D.C. Bridgers shared her own story of getting an abortion while on tour, noting “everyone deserves that kind of access.”