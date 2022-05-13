 Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus Condemn Plan to Overturn Roe v. Wade - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Noah Cyrus Opens Up About a Toxic Relationship on New Song 'Mr. Percocet'
Home Music Music News

Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus Condemn Supreme Court’s Plan to Overturn Roe v. Wade

160 artists and influencers signed Planned Parenthood’s #BansOffOurBodies campaign

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ariana Grande and Billie EilishAriana Grande and Billie Eilish

WireImage

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes, and Halsey are among 160 artists and influences who have signed their names to Planned Parenthood’s #BansOffOurBodies campaign. In a full-page ad in today’s New York Times, the artists condemn the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion that threatens overturn abortion rights in the U.S.

“The Supreme Court is planning to overturn Roe v. Wade, taking away the constitutional right to abortion,” the letter notes. “Our power to plan our own futures and control our own bodies depends on our ability to access sexual and reproductive health care, including abortion.”

Other signees include Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Hailey Bieber, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Ariana DeBose, Phoebe Bridgers, Meghan Trainor, Finneas, Clairo, Noah Cyrus, King Princess, and Angel Olsen. The artists are encouraging their fans to join them in speaking out in support of the right to access sexual and reproductive health care, including abortion.

Related Stories

Shawn Mendes Shows Off 'Sustainable' Side With New Tommy Hilfiger Partnership
Halsey Offers Health Update After Hospitalization, Says Tour Will Go Ahead as Planned

Related Stories

UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 01: Photo of Cliff BURTON and METALLICA and Kirk HAMMETT and James HETFIELD and Lars ULRICH; L-R: Kirk Hammett, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Cliff Burton - posed, studio, group shot (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)
Album Guide: Metallica
Muhammad Ali: 4 Ways He Changed America

The celebrity-endorsed Bans Off Our Bodies ad runs in advance of the Bans Off Our Bodies Day of Action on May 14. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to turn out for rallies, marches, and events across the country in support of abortion rights. The events are being organized by Planned Parenthood organizations, Women’s March, UltraViolet, MoveOn, Liberate Abortion, SEIU, and other national partners.

“Should the Supreme Court take away the constitutional right to safe, legal abortion, young people stand to lose the most,” Alexis McGill Johnson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in a statement. “So many of us — who grew up with the understanding that Roe was settled law — could have never imagined that our own children would have fewer rights and less freedom over their own bodies and futures. What we see in young people from all walks of life is that they aren’t backing down — not today, not ever. Like the artists who signed on to this ad, their resolve to keep bans off their bodies is a source of hope during a dark time, and we are determined to keep fighting alongside them, for them.”

Many of the artists who signed the ad had already spoken out about abortion rights. Halsey penned an impassioned social media post, while Rodrigo addressed the issue during a concert in Washington, D.C. Bridgers shared her own story of getting an abortion while on tour, noting “everyone deserves that kind of access.”

In This Article: Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, Planned Parenthood, Roe vs. Wade, Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.