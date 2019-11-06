 ‘Rhythm + Flow’ MCs Climb Rolling Stone Trending 25 Chart – Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
RS Charts: ‘Rhythm and Flow’ Rappers D Smoke, Londynn B Climb Trending 25 Chart

Winner, third-place runner-up of Netflix’s new hip-hop competition see 100-plus percent boosts for their tracks “Let Migo,” “I Can’t Change”

Rhythm & Flow

D Smoke and Londynn B, who finished first and third on Netflix's 'Rhythm + Flow,' saw big rises on the Rolling Stone Trending 25 chart.

Eddy Chen/Netflix/Adam Rose/Netflix

Netflix’s hit hip-hop competition Rhythm + Flow is proving to be a solid launching pad for its contestants, with D Smoke and Londynn B — the winner and third-place finisher, respectively — both steadily climbing Rolling Stone‘s Trending 25 chart.

The Trending 25 ranks new songs that are seeing the greatest gains in popularity each week, as measured by percentage growth in audio streams. As such, both D Smoke and Londynn B have garnered the most momentum since the final three episodes of Rhythm + Flow premiered on Netflix October 23rd.

Streams for D Smoke’s “Let Migo” grew 170 percent to 1 million streams, landing at Number Six, while Londynn B’s “I Can’t  Change” saw a weekly growth of 116 percent with 690,000 streams, landing at Number 11.

Neither song has cracked the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart yet, but cuts on the Trending 25 do tend to crossover. Singer-songwriter Arizona Zervas currently has the Number One song on the Trending 25 with “Roxanne,” which also flew from Number 48 to Number Seven on the RS 100.

Rhythm + Flow premiered at the beginning of October, with Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. serving as the main judges during the competition. Throughout the season, other rappers, singers and producers would appear as guest judges, including Snoop Dogg, Big Boi, DJ Khaled, Miguel, Ty Dolla $ign and Hit-Boy.

