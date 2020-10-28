Rhye Previews New Album ‘Home’ With ‘Black Rain’ Video

Following a string of 2020 singles, Rhye — the stage name of singer and multi-instrumentalist Mike Milosh — has announced his new album Home, the follow-up to 2019’s Spirit.

Milosh also shared the video for the new single “Black Rain,” a one-shot visual featuring actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson dancing to the slow-funk track; Sam Taylor-Johnson directed the homemade video, with Milosh serving as director of photography.

“It has this Eighties version of disco, like the way Quincy Jones was interpreting disco,” Milosh said of “Black Rain” in a statement.

Home, due out January 22nd via Loma Vista Recordings, was written over the past year and eventually recorded at Los Angeles’ United Recording Studios, Revival at the Complex as well as Milosh’s home studio using the singer’s “carefully-curated arsenal of toys and sonic references,” a passion that first developed when he studied the cello under his father.

“My dad, a really sweet, gentle, and inclusive guy, was into this idea of feeling something through playing just one note without a melody, that exchange of energy. We would talk about how music doesn’t mean anything if you can’t make the listener feel it,” Milosh said in a statement. “I’m always trying to always accomplish musical goals that are connected to the way I listened to and interact with music as a child.”

2020 singles “Beautiful” and “Helpless” will also appear on Home, available to preorder now. Following a five-year hiatus after the release of Rhye’s 2013 debut Woman, Milosh has since returned with 2018’s Blood and 2019’s Spirit.

Home Tracklist

1. Intro

2. Come in Closer

3. Beautiful

4. Safeword

5. Hold You Down

6. I Need a Lover

7. Helpless

8. Black Rain

9. Sweetest Revenge

10. My Heart Bleeds

11. Fire

12. Holy

13. Outro