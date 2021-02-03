Rhye Brings Eighties Disco to ‘Kimmel’ With ‘Black Rain’

Rhye, a.k.a. Mike Milosh, hit the rollerway for a performance of “Black Rain” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Standing under a shimmering disco ball at the Moonlight Rollerway in Los Angeles, Milosh and his bandmates appeared in track suits, while attendees in sequins and vintage athletic wear skated behind them. “You’re keeping tabs on my flaws,” he sings. “A slower pace, babe, is the way that I love.”

“Black Rain” is off Milosh’s new album Home, released last month via Loma Vista Recordings. Prior to its release, he dropped the singles “Beautiful” and “Helpless.” The album marks his fourth LP, following 2019’s Spirit.

Milosh recorded Home at his home studio, as well as Los Angeles’ United Recording Studios and Revival at the Complex. His father influenced the recording process. “My dad, a really sweet, gentle, and inclusive guy, was into this idea of feeling something through playing just one note without a melody, that exchange of energy,” he said. “We would talk about how music doesn’t mean anything if you can’t make the listener feel it. I’m always trying to always accomplish musical goals that are connected to the way I listened to and interact with music as a child.”