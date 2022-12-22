Rex Orange County: Sexual Assault Charges Dismissed Following Investigation

All six charges of sexual assault against Rex Orange County have been dismissed following an investigation by the Crown Prosecution Service. In October, he was accused of assaulting a woman in six separate instances in London this past June. A provisional trial date had been set in court for Jan. 3, but the findings of the investigation revealed “that there is no merit in this case going to trial,” a statement from the musician, born Alexander O’Connor, read.

“Not guilty verdicts were entered to all the charges,” O’Connor wrote. “I have always denied these allegations and am grateful that the independent evidence has cleared me of any wrongdoing. I have never assaulted anyone and I do not condone violence or abusive behavior of any kind.”

At the time of the allegations, a representative for O’Connor told Rolling Stone in a statement: “Alex is shocked by the allegations, which he denies, and looks forward to clearing his name in court. He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings.”

The musician had been released on unconditional bail while awaiting the trial for the events during which he had been said to have assaulted the woman twice in the West End on June 1 and another four times the following day, including incidents in a taxi and his Notting Hill home, according to reports from the Sun.

“I would like to clarify some details around what I was accused of, as I have not been able to address this until now and inaccuracies about the case have circulated,” O’Connor wrote in his statement on Thursday. “I was wrongly accused of touching someone one evening on their leg, neck, back, and bottom. That led to 6 charges of sexual assault. The only evidence against me was the individual’s account.”

He added: “However, CCTV footage obtained by the police contradicted their version of events. Their partner was also present throughout the evening in question and gave a statement to the police which did not support the allegations against me. It’s been a difficult time for everyone involved and I’d like to thank the people who have helped me through it as well as my family and loved ones for their continued support.”