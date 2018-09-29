Hear Revamped Version of David Bowie’s Iggy Pop Cover ‘Bang Bang’

Iggy Pop premiered a new version of David Bowie’s cover of “Bang Bang” on his BBC Radio 6 show “Iggy Confidential” Friday.

“Bang Bang” originally debuted on Iggy Pop’s 1981 album Party, and Bowie covered the track on his 1987 record Never Let Me Down. The revamped version can be heard at the 1:38:30 mark of “Iggy Confidential.” After playing the song, Iggy Pop said he “thought it was a really good reading of the lyric.”

The revamped version of Bowie’s “Bang Bang” cover will appear on the forthcoming box set Loving the Alien, which will be released Oct. 21 via Parlophone.

The collection explores Bowie’s mid-Eighties output and will include a completely new version of Never Let Me Down, featuring production from longtime Bowie collaborator, Mario McNulty. Other contributors include guitarist Reeves Gabriel, drummer Sterling Campbell, bassist Tim Lefebvre and composter Nico Muhly, who provided the string arrangements. Laurie Anderson will also provide vocals on “Shining Star (Makin’ My Love).”

The new version of “Bang Bang” follows the previously-released reworking of “Zeroes,” which arrived in July.