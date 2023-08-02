Replacements’ ‘Tim’ Gets Stacked With Unreleased Recordings, Live Album for Reissue

The Replacements’ beloved major label debut, 1985’s Tim, will be expanded into a four-CD, one-LP box set this summer with a remix, previously unreleased recordings (including a few cuts with Alex Chilton), and a live recording from 1986 recorded a week before their shambolic SNL appearance. The rarities include alternate versions, demos, and even a “cello version” of “Can’t Hardly Wait.” The collection, officially titled Tim: Let It Bleed Edition, will come out Sept. 22.

Courtesy Warner Music Group

The heart of the box is a new mix that engineer Ed Stasium (Talking Heads, Ramones) worked on — from the original multi-track tapes — last year. The band had long been unsatisfied with the original mix, overseen by producer Tommy Erdelyi (aka Tommy Ramone), though the box set features another disc with that mix remastered. “I really loved working on this project,” Stasium said in a statement. “It’s a great record, and now you can hear even better what’s great about it. But the best thing for me was that, in a funny and really beautiful way, I got to work with my dear friend Tommy Erdelyi once again.”

A disc of miscellany contains recordings from the group’s January 1985 session with Alex Chilton, best known for fronting the Box Tops and Big Star, and the tribute song “Alex Chilton” that the Replacements recorded a couple of years later for their 1987 album, Pleased to Meet Me. They began work with Erdelyi on the album that April. One of the outtakes, “Having Fun,” was written by Tommy Stinson, though sung by frontman Paul Westerberg.

The live album, in typical Replacements fashion, contains 28 songs. They recorded it at Chicago’s Metro directly from the soundboard.

Two songs from the Chilton sessions, “Nowhere Is My Home” and the cello version of “Can’t Hardly Wait,” will also be issued on a seven-inch to those who pre-order the album on the website for record label Rhino.

The box set is packaged in a 12-inch hardcover case to house an LP of the Stasium mix and previously unseen photos and new liner notes by Grammy-winning Replacements historian Bob Mehr. Mehr wrote the 2016 book, Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements.

In 2019, the band’s Tommy Stinson told Rolling Stone he was surprised by the archival material on Dead Man’s Pop, a similar reworking of their Don’t Tell a Soul album. “I would think that the only one left that would have some extra tracks to it is going to be All Shook Down,” he said, adding, “Boy, I can’t see Paul letting any of those demos go.” Nevertheless, an expanded edition of Pleased to Meet Me arrived in 2020. Interestingly, Stinson didn’t think there’d be much else to uncover. “There was more outtake stuff for Sorry, Ma than anything,” he said. “‘Cause once we started touring, everything slowed down because of that. I think Tim is the one that has the least amount of extra songs around. Maybe a song or two or a demo here or there.” This collection suggests otherwise.”

Deborah Feingold

Tim: Let It Bleed Edition track list:

Disc One: Tim (Ed Stasium Mix)

1. “Hold My Life”

2. “I’ll Buy”

3. “Kiss Me on the Bus”

4. “Dose Of Thunder”

5. “Waitress in the Sky”

6. “Swingin Party”

7. “Bastard of Young”

8. “Lay It Down Clown”

9. “Left of the Dial”

10. “Little Mascara”

11. “Here Comes a Stranger”

Disc Two: Tim (2023 Remaster)

1. “Hold My Life”

2. “I’ll Buy”

3. “Kiss Me on the Bus”

4. “Dose Of Thunder”

5. “Waitress in the Sky”

6. “Swingin Party”

7. “Bastard of Young”

8. “Lay It Down Clown”

9. “Left of the Dial”

10. “Little Mascara”

11. “Here Comes a Stranger”

Disc Three: Sons of No One: Rare & Unreleased

1. “Can’t Hardly Wait” (Acoustic Demo)

2. “Nowhere Is My Home” (Alternate Mix) *

3. “Can’t Hardly Wait” (Electric Demo) [Alternate Mix]” *

4. “Left of the Dial” (Alternate Version) *

5. “Nowhere Is My Home” (Alternate Version) *

6. “Can’t Hardly Wait” (Cello Version) *

7. “Kiss Me on the Bus” (Studio Demo)

8. “Little Mascara” (Studio Demo) *

9. “Bastards of Young” (Alternate Version) *

10. “Hold My Life” (Alternate Version) *

11. “Having Fun” *

12. “Waitress in the Sky” (Alternate Version)

13. “Can’t Hardly Wait” (The “Tim” Version) [Alternate Mix]” *

14. “Swingin Party” (Alternate Version) *

15. "Here Comes a Regular" (Alternate Version)

Disc Four: Not Ready for Prime Time

Live at the Cabaret Metro, Chicago, IL, January 11, 1986

1. “Gary’s Got a Boner” *

2. “Love You ‘Till Friday” *

3. “Bastards of Young” *

4. “Can’t Hardly Wait” *

5. “Answering Machine” *

6. “Little Mascara” *

7. “Color Me Impressed” *

8. “Kiss Me on the Bus” *

9. “Favorite Thing” *

10. “Mr. Whirly” *

11. “Tommy Gets His Tonsils Out” *

12. “I Will Dare” *

13. “Johnny’s Gonna Die” *

14. “Dose of Thunder” *

15. “Takin’ a Ride” *

16. “Hitchin’ a Ride” *

17. “Trouble Boys” *

18. “Unsatisfied” *

19. “Black Diamond” *

20. “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” *

21. “Customer” *

22. “Borstal Breakout” *

23. “Take Me Down to the Hospital” *

24. “Kids Don’t Follow” *

25. “Nowhere Man” *

26. “The Crusher” *

27. “I’m in Trouble” *

28. “Go” *



