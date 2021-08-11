Replacements Dig Deep for ‘Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash’ Box Set

A reverent document of one of rock’s most irreverent bands, a new deluxe box set will commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Replacements’ first album, Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash.

Two-thirds of the collection’s 100-song tracklist is previously unreleased, featuring the first demos the ‘Mats ever cut, alternate mixes and versions of songs, outtakes, and a recording of a 1981 concert. The box set, which contains four CDs and an LP and is available for preorder, is due out October 22nd. Preorders include a replica flyer for the Minneapolis gig captured on the collection’s live album.

The box set includes a book containing rare photos and liner notes by Replacements biographer Bob Mehr. Earlier this year, Mehr won a Grammy for his liner notes for the last Replacements reissue, Dead Man’s Pop. The band’s former manager, Peter Jesperson, also penned a remembrance for the release.

The collection’s first CD contains the original album remastered, along with the B-side, “If Only You Were Lonely.” The second, dubbed Raised in the City, features the group’s first demo recordings alongside studio demos for songs that made Sorry Ma, outtakes, and basement recordings. The third disc, Tape’s Rolling, features outtakes and alternate mixes of songs from the album alongside frontman Paul Westerberg’s home demos for “You’re Pretty When You’re Rude” and “If Only You Were Lonely.” And the fourth disc, Unsuitable for Airplay, features a professional live recording captured at Minneapolis’ 7th Street Entry on January 23rd, 1981, some of which had been broadcast on the radio station KFAI. The LP in the set, Deliberate Noise, features a version of the album made from the alternate renditions of the songs. (Some of the outtakes previously appeared on past Replacements reissues.)

When Rolling Stone ranked the 40 Greatest Punk Albums of All Time, Sorry Ma came in at Number 29. “Definitive proof that Midwestern drunkards could be as fast, loud, and sloppy as any New York junkie, with resident poet Paul Westerberg croaking about booze and despair over the band’s ‘power trash,'” the magazine wrote. “What truly set them apart was the humor that came through in lyrics like ‘I hate music!/It’s got too many notes!'”

Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist

Disc One: Original Album (2021 Remaster)

Disc Two: Raised In The City – The Early Recordings

Disc Three: Tape’s Rolling – Studio Outtakes, Alternates & Home Demos

Disc Four: Unsuitable for Airplay – The Lost KFAI Concert (Live at the 7th St Entry, Minneapolis, MN, 1/23/81)

LP: Deliberate Noise – The Alternate Sorry Ma… Vinyl Track Listing

Side One

