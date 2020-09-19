 See Replacements' Official New Video for 'Can't Hardly Wait' - Rolling Stone
See Replacements’ Official New Video for ‘Can’t Hardly Wait’

New clip – which reuses footage from “The Ledge” and “Alex Chilton” promos – features remastered audio from upcoming Pleased to Meet Me reissue

Ahead of the Replacements’ massive Pleased to Meet Me reissue, the album standout “Can’t Hardly Wait” has received an official music video highlighting the song’s remastered sound.

The footage from the “Can’t Hardly Wait” video itself was culled from similarly sparse black-and-white promos for Pleased to Meet Me’s “The Ledge” and “Alex Chilton“; Rhino, which is reissuing the 1987 album, says that the video footage has been upgraded to HD along with the 2020 remastered sound.

The Pleased to Meet Me box set, due out October 9th, boasts the original LP as well as 29 previously unreleased tracks, including demos, rough mixes and outtakes; among those, seven demos that marked the Replacements’ final recordings with guitarist Bob Stinson.

Rhino has so far shared a demo of “I Don’t Know” as well as a nine-song sampler of demos and rough mixes from the 3-CD set.

The Pleased to Meet Me reissue follows the 2019 release of the Dead Man’s Pop box set that focused on the Replacements’ Don’t Tell a Soul.

