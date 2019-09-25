Hear Renée Zellweger and Sam Smith’s Buoyant Cover of ‘Get Happy’

Renée Zellweger and Sam Smith have released a new take on classic tune “Get Happy.” The song, which Garland originally performed in the 1950 film Summer Stock, comes off the soundtrack to Zellweger’s new Judy Garland biopic Judy, in theaters Friday. Titled JUDY The Original Soundtrack, the album also comes out out September 27th via Republic & Decca Records.

“When I was 17 years old, I did a project on Judy Garland for my Film Studies A-Level,” Smith shared in a statement. “I was immediately immersed into the magic of Judy and her incredibly brave and triumphant story. She has remained as one of the icons of my life. She was one of the bravest humans out there and her vulnerability and honesty in her art still gives me goose bumps like it did the first time. It was truly an honor to sing with Renée. Nobody could have played Judy as well as Renée, and it is a career highlight for me to be singing with her, and in some small way, with Judy. I hope everyone loves the film as much as I did.” ​

The soundtrack features Zellweger covering several other iconic Garland songs, including “For Once in My Life,” “Come Rain or Come Shine” and “Over the Rainbow.” It also includes a collaboration with Rufus Wainwright, who sings with Zellweger on holiday classic “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”

Judy, directed by Rupert Goold, centers on the actress and singer in the year before she died at the age of 47 as she undertakes a string of concerts at London’s Talk of the Town. The film also stars Jessie Buckley, Rufus Sewell, Finn Wittrock, and Michael Gambon.