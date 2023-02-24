Reneé Rapp Takes Her Victory Lap on ‘Everything to Everyone’ Deluxe, ‘Bruises’ Music Video

The Reneé Rapp hype train barrels forward and is picking up right where she left off a breakout 2022. The deluxe version of Everything to Everyone has arrived with an extended edition of the title track and a new single, “Bruises.”

“All my friends make sweet fun of me, I guess it’s funny but the truth’s I bruise easily,” Rapp croons on the ballad. “I’m down to be the joke, metaphorically though, you could flip me inside out and they would show black, purple and green.” The singer teased the track on social media and performed it on her 2022 tour, including at New York’s Bowery Electric sold-out stop.

The accompanying visuals show Rapp being attacked with knives by strangers and, perhaps cutting deeper, by friends on an ordinary day out. The music video was directed by Hannah Lux Davis, who’s best known for her work in pop with stars like Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, and more.

“On the day [of the video shoot], I was incredibly annoyed. Not by anyone or thing, just, anxiety for me manifests in a lot of different ways,” Rapp tells Rolling Stone. “I don’t remember even acting throughout most of the video. It was just naturally there through the edginess of the day. Hannah created this entire world that cradled the song like a baby.”

The singer gave Rolling Stone a sneak peek into the video’s behind-the-scenes with an exclusive photoset from the shoot.

In an interview with Rolling Stone's Ilana Woldenberg before her New York set, Rapp talked about making the leap from acting and television to music. "I've always known what my music should sound like, I think it's really hard when you're a new artist to communicate to people you are working with," Rapp said. "Being a young girl who's like 'I know what this is, you should trust me.' They don't…I've been in a lot of situations where they're like 'I understand this, you do not.'"

In addition to music, Rapp is gearing up for a busy 2023 between The Sex Lives of College Girls being renewed for a third season and also starring in the movie adaptation of the Mean Girls musical.

“This will be my generation’s take on what this movie meant to me as a kid,” Rapp told Rolling Stone about playing Regina George. “What Regina George was to me as a kid, is probably different than what it was to Rachel McAdams at that time.”