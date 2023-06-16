Reneé Rapp Brings Debut Album on the Road With ‘Snow Hard Feelings’ Tour
Reneé Rapp will drop her debut album Snow Angel in August, and then head on the road in support of the LP the following month across North America, she announced on Friday.
The upcoming fall tour will see Rapp start in Houston, before making her way to cities such as San Diego, Pheonix, Oakland, Seattle, Chicago, and New York City. Joining her on the road are Alexander 23 and newcomer Towa Bird.
“i honestly wasn’t gonna tour in north america at all this year but then @reneerapp asked me and how could i say no to this!!!!” Alexander 23, who produced much of the album, wrote on Instagram. “And with my dogg @towabird. see u this fall for the show of a lifetime!!!!”
Tickets for the tour will go on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m. local time for those with presale access, and general on sale Friday.
Rapp will release her album Snow Angel later this summer. She said in a statement that she changed directions for her album in May after deciding to pen a record about processing a “traumatic experience” from the previous year.
“Then, that night, May 8th, [Alexander 23] told me, ‘I really want to write that ‘snow’ song. I think it’s good, really good.’ So, we stayed up. We wrote it that night and recorded it the next day,” she said about the album’s lead single and album’s title track.
“I’m very sarcastic and I make a lot of jokes, but this one is fucking different,” she added. “This was all supposed to happen this way, and this was the song you were supposed to hear first.”
Rapp released Everything to Everyone last November, and the EP’s single, “Too Well,” became a hit, charting in the Top 40 on Billboard’s pop airplay chart. Last year, Rapp told Rolling Stone that she hopes people will accept her as a musician on her own outside of her acting roles.
“Music is the way I communicate, the way that I feel heard,” she said. “And so I just really fucking hope that people love it as much as I do because I care about it more than I probably care about anything in the world, even my wellbeing
Snow Hard Feelings Tour 2023 Tour Dates
Sept. 15 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
Sept. 17 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
Sept. 18 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Sept. 20 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
Sept. 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
Sept. 25 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
Sept. 28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
Sept. 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
Oct. 2 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Oct. 5 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Oct. 6 – Portland, WA @ Roseland Theater
Oct. 7 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
Oct. 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
Oct. 11 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct. 13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Oct. 14 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
Oct. 16 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Oct. 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Oct. 18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
Oct. 21 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
Oct. 22 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
Oct. 24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
Oct. 25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
Oct. 27 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Oct. 28 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
Oct. 30 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
Nov. 2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Avant Gardner – Great Hall
