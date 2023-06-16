Reneé Rapp Brings Debut Album on the Road With ‘Snow Hard Feelings’ Tour

Reneé Rapp will drop her debut album Snow Angel in August, and then head on the road in support of the LP the following month across North America, she announced on Friday.

The upcoming fall tour will see Rapp start in Houston, before making her way to cities such as San Diego, Pheonix, Oakland, Seattle, Chicago, and New York City. Joining her on the road are Alexander 23 and newcomer Towa Bird.

“i honestly wasn’t gonna tour in north america at all this year but then @reneerapp asked me and how could i say no to this!!!!” Alexander 23, who produced much of the album, wrote on Instagram. “And with my dogg @towabird. see u this fall for the show of a lifetime!!!!”

SNOW HARD FEELINGS TOUR

presale info on https://t.co/JLn9ByanI8

tickets on sale everywhere next friday 6/23 pic.twitter.com/6cGt5Tgh0w — RMJ (@reneerapp) June 16, 2023

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m. local time for those with presale access, and general on sale Friday.

Rapp will release her album Snow Angel later this summer. She said in a statement that she changed directions for her album in May after deciding to pen a record about processing a “traumatic experience” from the previous year.

“Then, that night, May 8th, [Alexander 23] told me, ‘I really want to write that ‘snow’ song. I think it’s good, really good.’ So, we stayed up. We wrote it that night and recorded it the next day,” she said about the album’s lead single and album’s title track.

“I’m very sarcastic and I make a lot of jokes, but this one is fucking different,” she added. “This was all supposed to happen this way, and this was the song you were supposed to hear first.”

Rapp released Everything to Everyone last November, and the EP’s single, “Too Well,” became a hit, charting in the Top 40 on Billboard’s pop airplay chart. Last year, Rapp told Rolling Stone that she hopes people will accept her as a musician on her own outside of her acting roles.

“Music is the way I communicate, the way that I feel heard,” she said. “And so I just really fucking hope that people love it as much as I do because I care about it more than I probably care about anything in the world, even my wellbeing Trending Trump Demands GOP Rivals Pledge to Pardon Him ... or Else Trump Says His Hand-Picked Chief of Staff Was 'Born With a Very Small Brain' RFK Jr. Tells Joe Rogan He’s ‘Aware’ of Possibility CIA Could Assassinate Him Michael Cera on Almost Marrying Aubrey Plaza and Getting Slapped by Rihanna Editor’s picks

Snow Hard Feelings Tour 2023 Tour Dates

Sept. 15 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

Sept. 17 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

Sept. 18 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sept. 20 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

Sept. 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

Sept. 25 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

Sept. 28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Sept. 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

Oct. 2 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Oct. 5 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Oct. 6 – Portland, WA @ Roseland Theater

Oct. 7 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

Oct. 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

Oct. 11 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Oct. 14 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

Oct. 16 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct. 18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Oct. 21 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Oct. 22 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

Oct. 24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Oct. 25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Oct. 27 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Oct. 28 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Oct. 30 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Nov. 2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Avant Gardner – Great Hall