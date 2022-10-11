Watch Remi Wolf’s Soulful Performance of ‘Liz’ on ‘Fallon’

Remi Wolf stopped by The Tonight Show to showcase her bluesy song “Liz” alongside a backing band. The track, off the singer’s debut LP Juno, got a lively vibe with Wolf giving an impassioned vocal performance.

Juno, Wolf’s first full-length album, dropped late last year. The deluxe edition of the album, released in June, features four new tracks, including “Cake” and her single “Michael.”

“I wanted the new songs featured on the Juno deluxe album to act as bookends to the writing process of the Juno era of my life,” Wolf explained in a statement. “‘Fired’ and ‘Sugar’ were both written right before I started seriously working on Juno, while ‘Cake’ and ‘Michael’ were written right after the album came out. I have so much nostalgia for these songs. They send me right back to where I was mentally and physically during, before, and after one of the most challenging, creative, and interesting times of my life. I hope when you hear them, you see some yourself in the lyrics and most importantly, dance and sing!”

In July, Wolf spoke with Rolling Stone at Lollapalooza about how sobriety influenced her approach to music-making, including her single “Liquor Store.”

“Writing that bridge of that song — when the keys comes in and the chords change up, I was crying,” she said. “I felt very, very, very proud of the song afterwards… just knowing it was my entire being I put into that one.”

Wolf recently opened for Lorde on her Solar Power tour. She is currently on a headlining tour in the U.S. and Canada, with upcoming tour dates on the East Coast, before heading to Mexico to perform at Corona Capital.