RS Daily News: Remembering Nipsey Hussle

In Monday’s daily news show, host Charles Holmes has a special report on the shocking and tragic murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom. The Los Angeles rapper earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album earlier this year. He was shot and killed in L.A. in front of a clothing store he owned on Sunday, according to NBC, citing multiple law enforcement sources. He was 33.

As news of Asghedom’s death spread online, stars took to social media to pay tribute to the rapper. “My whole energy is just at a low right now hearing this,” Drake wrote on Instagram. “… You were having the best run, and I was so happy watching from distance, fam. Nobody ever talks down on your name, you were a real one to your people and to the rest of us. I’m only doing this here cause I want the world to know I saw you as a man of respect and a don.”

“This doesn’t make any sense!” Rihanna added on Twitter. “My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones!”

“Nipsey is a true voice. He will never be silenced,” Nas wrote in a tribute on Instagram. “He still is a stand up general for the people who never left his people. He is loved by the people.

