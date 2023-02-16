fbpixel
Another Banga

Afro-Raver Rema Drops Double-Sided Single Ahead of NBA All-Star Set

"Holiday" and “Reason You” mark his first solo releases since his debut album Rave & Roses last year
Rema
Rema Ruby Okoro*

Rema — the Nigerian singer whose “Calm Down” remix featuring Selena Gomez has gone platinum with nearly 7.7 billion total streams — released two new solo singles, “Holiday” and “Reason You,” Thursday.

The double-drop comes on the heels of yesterday’s announcement that he, Burna Boy, and Tems will headline the NBA All-Star Game halftime show in Utah this Sunday with an Afrobeats set. 

“Holiday” is a spiritual dance track, with rapid shekeres rattling and a pulsing back beat. It was produced by Blaisebeatz, who also produced the hits “Buga (Lo Lo Lo)” by Kizz Daniel and “Call Me Every Day” by Chris Brown featuring Wizkid.

On the song, Rema lilts, “My music is traveling, from India, to Asia, to Berlin,” in English, before reminding his detractors that they never believed it would in Pidgin, commonly spoken across West Africa. Before this hook repeats, he offers a prayer for the continued protection of his family. 

“Reason You” is also upbeat but less so, driven by contemplative guitar sounds alongside Rema’s distressed longing. “I love that dress and the person in it,” he offers before pointing out that the object of his affection behaves like she has a boyfriend. “Are you taken or are you available?” he asks. 
Rema’s debut album Rave & Roses was released last March, featuring his original, solo version of “Calm Down” amongst 16 tracks.

