Afro-Raver Rema Drops Double-Sided Single Ahead of NBA All-Star Set

Rema — the Nigerian singer whose “Calm Down” remix featuring Selena Gomez has gone platinum with nearly 7.7 billion total streams — released two new solo singles, “Holiday” and “Reason You,” Thursday.

The double-drop comes on the heels of yesterday’s announcement that he, Burna Boy, and Tems will headline the NBA All-Star Game halftime show in Utah this Sunday with an Afrobeats set.

“Holiday” is a spiritual dance track, with rapid shekeres rattling and a pulsing back beat. It was produced by Blaisebeatz, who also produced the hits “Buga (Lo Lo Lo)” by Kizz Daniel and “Call Me Every Day” by Chris Brown featuring Wizkid. Trending Machine Gun Kelly's Guitarist Addresses ‘Untrue’ Cheating Rumors She Was ‘Needlesly Dragged Into’ She Spent Two Years Writing for an Acclaimed Album — and Made Only $4,000 One of the Most Controversial Movies Ever Is Back in Theaters Trump Plans to Bring Back Firing Squads, Group Executions if He Retakes White House

On the song, Rema lilts, “My music is traveling, from India, to Asia, to Berlin,” in English, before reminding his detractors that they never believed it would in Pidgin, commonly spoken across West Africa. Before this hook repeats, he offers a prayer for the continued protection of his family.

“Reason You” is also upbeat but less so, driven by contemplative guitar sounds alongside Rema’s distressed longing. “I love that dress and the person in it,” he offers before pointing out that the object of his affection behaves like she has a boyfriend. “Are you taken or are you available?” he asks.

Rema’s debut album Rave & Roses was released last March, featuring his original, solo version of “Calm Down” amongst 16 tracks.