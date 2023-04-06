Rema Brings Global Hit ‘Calm Down’ to Tonight Show Stage

Rema — the Nigerian singer whose “Calm Down” remix with Selena Gomez has become a global hit — performed two singles on Fallon Wednesday night.

Backed by his band and dressed in a simple white puffer jacket and jeans, Rema delivered a soothing version of “Calm Down” before transitioning into spiritual dance track “Holiday,” which he released in February. The latter single was produced by Blaisebeatz, who also produced the hits “Buga (Lo Lo Lo)” by Kizz Daniel and “Call Me Every Day” by Chris Brown featuring Wizkid.

Last month, Rema also shared “Reason You,” while his debut album Rave & Roses dropped last March, featuring his original, solo version of “Calm Down” amongst 16 tracks.

The artist headlined the All-Star Game halftime show in Utah this year along with fellow Nigerian stars Burna Boy and Tems for an Afrobeats-focused set.

On Tuesday, Sabrina Teitelbaum premiered her new single “Salad” while making her late-night debut on Fallon. Caroline Polachek joined The Tonight Show the week prior to showcase her track, “Welcome to My Island.” For the performance, the singer emerged onto a pitch-black stage, where she danced and strummed a one-of-a-kind 1980s Gibson Corvus prototype electric guitar.