×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1324: Jordan Peele
Read Next Watch Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Flirt in Trailer for Political Rom-Com 'Long Shot' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

R.E.M. Rebuke Trump: ‘Ghost This Faker!’

Iconic band objects to Trump’s use of “Everybody Hurts” in a Twitter meme

By

Deputy Music Editor

Simon Vozick-Levinson's Most Recent Stories

View All
REM - Michael Stipe and Peter BuckREM in concert, Helsinki, Finland - 09 Sep 2008

R.E.M. rebuked President Trump after he tweeted a meme using the band's "Everybody Hurts."

Lehtikuva/REX/Shutterstock

Earlier on Friday, President Trump tweeted out a meme that juxtaposes his recent State of the Union address with sad-looking reaction shots of lawmakers including Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Kamala Harris, over a soundtrack of R.E.M.’s 1993 hit “Everybody Hurts.”

The use of R.E.M.’s music was presumably very much unauthorized, and in a statement, the band made their feelings quite clear: “World Leader PRETEND!!! Congress, Media–ghost this faker!!! Love, R.E.M.”

R.E.M. were one of rock’s biggest and best bands in the years between 1980, when they formed in Athens, Georgia, and 2011, when they amicably parted ways. Their commitment to progressive politics was well-known. The line “World Leader Pretend” is a reference to their 1988 song of that name, which includes the lyric, “I raised the wall and I will be the one to knock it down.”

This isn’t R.E.M.’s first brush with the president. In the fall of 2015, frontman Michael Stipe chastised Trump and other politicians for using “It’s the End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” at rallies: “Go fuck yourselves, the lot of you — you sad, attention-grabbing, power-hungry little men. Do not use our music or my voice for your moronic charade of a campaign.”

In This Article: Donald Trump, R.E.M.

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1324: Jordan Peele
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad