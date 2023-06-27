R.E.M. Uses Intimate Moments From ‘The Bear’ as Backdrop for ‘Strange Currencies’ Remix

Beyond the chaos of the kitchen in the FX dramedy series The Bear exist the other aspects of each character’s life that are one thread pull away from completely unraveling. In a new music video, R.E.M. uses clips from those intimate moments as a backdrop to a remix of “Strange Currencies,” which appeared in the show’s newly-released second season.

The lyric “I don’t know why you’re mean to me when I call on the telephone” overlaps with a clip of the perpetually self-sabotaging and contagiously stressed-out chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) running into his old flame Claire (Molly Gordon). “These words, ‘You will be mine,'” plays over Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), hugging his young daughter, who not-so-evenly splits her time between himself and his ex-wife. And “I’m gonna do whatever it takes” soundtracks a moment when Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) finds herself questioning the point and purpose of pushing herself to the brink to achieve her dreams, especially while everyone else seems distracted by, well, everything else.

"Strange Currencies" originally appeared on R.E.M.'s 1994 album Monster, but the updated remix from The Bear was released on the Strange Currencies EP last week. It appeared alongside a remastered recording of the single and a live version of the recording created in 1995 and on 1996's Road Movie. The original mix from 1994 appears in The Bear as well as a never-before-heard demo of the record.

“The Bear is hands down my favorite show of last year – I cannot wait to dive into episodes for Season 2,” frontman Michael Stipe shared in a statement. “Having incorporated R.E.M. songs into their universe makes it even sweeter. The best people at any party are always in the kitchen!”

Bassist Mike Mills added: “I’m so glad The Bear exists. It has become one of my favorite TV shows, and I can’t wait to watch more of it.”