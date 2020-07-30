R.E.M. to Rebroadcast 1999 Glastonbury Set as Livestream

R.E.M. will rebroadcast their classic 1999 headlining set at the Glastonbury festival as a livestream in August. The band’s entire set will be available to stream for the first time ever on R.E.M.’s YouTube page for only 72 hours following its initial premiere at 3 p.m. EST on Thursday, August 6th.

Filmed on June 25th, 1999 on Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage, R.E.M.’s headlining gig followed sets by Bush, Blondie and Hole. Michael Stipe said in a statement: “Hole did such a great set, I was like — I’ve got to ramp this up, I’ve got to be great. I think it was maybe a moment for R.E.M. and the U.K. where we had kind of been forgotten or pushed aside by younger bands, and that was a particular moment at Glastonbury where I think we pulled ourselves back to the front of the line and actually proved, this is what we’re capable of. It was a great show for us!”

R.E.M.’s Glastonbury set included tracks like “The One I Love,” “Losing My Religion,” “Everybody Hurts,” “Man on the Moon” and “It’s the End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine).” Portions of the set previously appeared on the band’s R.E.M. at the BBC collection.

Stipe added that R.E.M. “felt triumphant every time we played Glastonbury. The band really stepped up. It’s such a beloved and legendary event that, y’know, whatever stars are aligned for us personally and as a group; we managed to show the best of ourselves at each of the shows we played there.”