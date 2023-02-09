Regina Spektor Wonders ‘What Might Have Been’ on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Regina Spektor returned to Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday night for a performance of her ballad “What Might Have Been,” which appeared on her 2022 album Home, Before and After. The singer and songwriter’s performance previews her upcoming North American tour in support of the record, scheduled to begin in March.

"What Might Have Been" required no extra support, with Spektor running through the entire song with just her piano and a little melodramatic flare. Back in 2019, the singer appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to perform "Loveology," also from Home, Before and After, more than three years before the album itself would arrive.

Home, Before and After was released last June, but its supporting tour was cut short in October when Spektor contracted COVID-19 and scrapped the remaining dates. “After being so careful and miraculously avoiding it for over 2.5 years, I came down with a bad case of Covid,” Spektor wrote in a statement. “I’m so sorry to everyone who bought tickets and was coming to see me in their town. I have gone from feeling bad, to worse, to terrible. I’ve lost my voice. I am a bit delirious from fever, so in advance, I apologize if this note isn’t too coherent.”

Spektor will pick back up in Ithaca, New York, in a few weeks ahead of stops in Toronto, Los Angeles, Nashville, Guadalajara, and more.