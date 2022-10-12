Regina Spektor Cancels Remaining 2022 Tour Dates After Testing Positive for Covid

Regina Spektor has canceled the rest of her tour dates for 2022, citing a “bad case of Covid.” In a lengthy Instagram post, the singer explained she has lost her voice and has “gone from feeling bad, to worse, to terrible.”

“After being so careful and miraculously avoiding it for over 2.5 years, I came down with a bad case of Covid,” Spektor wrote. “I’m so sorry to everyone who bought tickets and was coming to see me in their town. I have gone from feeling bad, to worse, to terrible. I’ve lost my voice. I am a bit delirious from fever, so in advance I apologize if this note isn’t too coherent.”

She continued, “I have had a really hard time lately, and all your love has been helping me so much. I hope mine reaches you as well. For now I will have to sing to you from past recordings, and we will reschedule the shows for when the theaters are able to have me back.”

The singer also noted her support for “all the people who have suffered from the different iterations of this virus over this long while. Long Covid, side effects, loss of loved ones.”

Spektor has been touring in support of her eighth studio album, Home, Before and After, since its release in June. The now-canceled October leg was intended to include stops in Atlanta, Nashville, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Earlier this week, at her concert in Chicago, Spektor played a pre-recorded message asking fans to wear a mask to prevent the spread of Covid and avoid canceling tour dates.