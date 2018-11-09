Rolling Stone
Hear Regina Spektor’s Meditative New ‘Birdsong’

Sparse acoustic track appears in Matthew Weiner’s Amazon series ‘The Romanoffs’

Regina Spektor sings about quietude on new song “Birdsong,” which appears in the latest episode of Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner’s new Amazon series, The Romanoffs.

“Out of the quiet, out of the sunrise, I hear the birdsong give way to silence,” the singer-songwriter coos over a sparse acoustic guitar pattern. “I hear the voices give way to silence/ It looks like fire, but it’s just sunshine/ Waters are rising, forests are burning, hearts always hurt more while they are learning/ Saying goodbye to the ones they have come from, saying goodbye to the ones they have run from.”

“Birdsong” originated from the friendship between and Spektor and Weiner, who met at an event honoring Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan and producer Shonda Rhimes. The song follows her cover of the Beatles’ “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” and seventh LP, Remember Us to Life, both from 2016.

Spektor, who recently performed as part of Ben Folds’ “Declassified” live series, has two New York City events set for December: Jack Antonoff’s fifth-annual Talent Show on the 5th and Cyndi Lauper’s Home for the Holidays event on the 8th.

