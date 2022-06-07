Regina Spektor Shares ‘Loveology,’ Announces Tour Supporting New Album ‘Home, Before and After’

Ahead of her eighth studio album, Home, Before and After, Regina Spektor has shared the project’s latest single, “Loveology.” The singer first premiered the track in a few live settings in 2019, including in a debut appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers ahead of her Broadway residency.

“With ‘Loveology,’ I wrote it and then played it once or twice live,” Spektor shared in a statement. “Sometimes I’ll have a song that I’m really glad exists, but I can’t record it because every time I try, it just doesn’t feel right coming out of my mouth. But for whatever reason, both ‘Loveology’ and ‘Raindrops’ felt so right this time, and I’m so glad I was finally able to put them on a record.”

Home, Before and After arrives on June 24 as Spektor’s first full-length album in six years. Alongside “Loveology,” the musician has shared a slate of additional tour dates supporting the record. The newly-added October leg will see stops in Ann Arbor, Toronto, Atlanta, Nashville, Los Angeles, and more.

Tickets for the new dates will be available to the general public beginning Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. local time. A number of the previous dates included multiple stops alongside Norah Jones and one with The Avett Brothers. Tickets are available via the official Regina Spektor website.

Regina Spektor North American Tour Dates

June 25 – Napa, CA @ Oxbow RiverStage

June 26 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s

June 28 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

July 5 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

July 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

July 8 – Beaver Creek, CO @ Villar PAC

July 9 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theater

July 10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 19 – New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall

July 24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

July 26 – Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater

July 30 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug. 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 2 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

Aug. 4 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

Oct. 9 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theater

Oct. 11 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater

Oct. 12 – Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall

Oct. 14 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theater

Oct. 15 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

Oct. 16 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

Oct. 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Oct. 19 – Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theatre

Oct. 20 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Oct. 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall