Regina Spektor Shares ‘Loveology,’ Announces Tour Supporting New Album ‘Home, Before and After’

Ahead of her eighth studio album, Home, Before and After, Regina Spektor has shared the project’s latest single, “Loveology.” The singer first premiered the track in a few live settings in 2019, including in a debut appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers ahead of her Broadway residency.
“With ‘Loveology,’ I wrote it and then played it once or twice live,” Spektor shared in a statement. “Sometimes I’ll have a song that I’m really glad exists, but I can’t record it because every time I try, it just doesn’t feel right coming out of my mouth. But for whatever reason, both ‘Loveology’ and ‘Raindrops’ felt so right this time, and I’m so glad I was finally able to put them on a record.”
Home, Before and After arrives on June 24 as Spektor’s first full-length album in six years. Alongside “Loveology,” the musician has shared a slate of additional tour dates supporting the record. The newly-added October leg will see stops in Ann Arbor, Toronto, Atlanta, Nashville, Los Angeles, and more.
Tickets for the new dates will be available to the general public beginning Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. local time. A number of the previous dates included multiple stops alongside Norah Jones and one with The Avett Brothers. Tickets are available via the official Regina Spektor website.
Regina Spektor North American Tour Dates
June 25 – Napa, CA @ Oxbow RiverStage
June 26 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s
June 28 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
July 5 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
July 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
July 8 – Beaver Creek, CO @ Villar PAC
July 9 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theater
July 10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 19 – New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall
July 24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center
July 26 – Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater
July 30 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Aug. 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 2 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
Aug. 4 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
Oct. 9 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theater
Oct. 11 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater
Oct. 12 – Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall
Oct. 14 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theater
Oct. 15 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater
Oct. 16 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
Oct. 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Oct. 19 – Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theatre
Oct. 20 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Oct. 25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
Oct. 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall