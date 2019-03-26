Regina Spektor Plots Broadway Debut With Live Residency

Regina Spektor will make her Broadway debut with a career-spanning live residency. The five-date run is scheduled for June 20th, 21st, 22nd, 25th and 26th at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York, New York.

A ticket pre-sale runs Tuesday, March 26th from 10 a.m. through Thursday, March 28th at 10 p.m. ET. A general on-sale begins Friday, March 29th at 10 a.m. ET.

The singer-songwriter detailed her creative vision for the performances in a statement. “I am so inspired as I plan these five nights on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne, a beautiful old theater with a rich history,” she said of the stint, part of the “In Residence on Broadway” series, co-produced by Live Nation. “One of the things I’m most excited about is the chance to explore theatrical elements within my concert show. This isn’t a ‘Broadway Show,’ and yet it’s not a tour concert, either. I’m revisiting all the songs I’ve ever written, to see how some of them might group together and connect into a show.

“I am thinking up some fun ways to incorporate special guests as well,” she continued. “I’ll be rotating the solo songs quite a bit between the dates, and I’m finding ways to reimagine many of them. Some haven’t been played since my days of playing bars, cafes and open mics. So far the plan is to set up at the Lunt-Fontanne, and in my own small way, pay homage to Broadway!”

Spektor released her seventh and most recent LP, Remember Us to Life, in 2016. She issued a new song, “Birdsong,” in November 2018 as part of an episode for the Amazon series The Romanoffs.