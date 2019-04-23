Jamaica’s Reggae Sumfest Announces 2019 Lineup

Reggae Sumfest has been Jamaica’s premiere festival for more than 25 years; the Montego Bay event mixes the genre’s legends with local acts, plus great local food, all night beach dance parties and more. The festival’s 2019 event will run from July 14th through the 20th. The lineup includes Chronixx, Spice, Spragga Benz, Buju Banton, Elephant Man and more. Dancehall DJ Spragga Benz helped announce the lineup at a New York party, debuting new music at the same time.

The most newsworthy part of the fest is the appearance of dancehall veterans Beenie Man and Bounty Killer, who have a rivalry that dates back decades. The two DJs will be performing onstage together on July 19th, having set aside their differences. (Urban Idlanz goes deeper into how that happened.) “Beenie and Bounty are icons of Reggae Sumfest,” said Cordell “Skatta” Burrell, of fest organizers Downsound Entertainment. “Known for their high energy, witty lyrics and outstanding stage presence, they will perform tune for tune, singing songs from different genres through the ages. They will show everyone the skill and talent that’s kept them at the top of the dancehall scene for over two decades.”