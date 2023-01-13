Reese Witherspoon, Kacey Musgraves Recruit Nashville Stars for ‘My Kind of Country’ Competition Series

Up-and-coming country musicians will have a chance to show off their talents to some of the genre’s biggest stars in Kacey Musgraves and Reese Witherspoon’s upcoming Apple TV+ music competition series My Kind of Country. Premiering on March 24, the series recruits Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Orville Peck as talent scouts on the hunt for country music’s next big star.

Flipping the traditional music competition format on its head, My Kind of Country is a play on the Voice‘s judge-based approach without the auditions or turning chairs. Allen, Guyton, and Peck will be tasked with whipping up a roster of rising country artists from around the world to whisk away to Nashville for a musical showcase.

“The beauty of country music is that it can sound like so many different things and have so many different influences,” Guyton wrote on Instagram. “I have a passion for sharing and discovering new voices.”

Partnering with Apple Music, the series executive produced by Musgraves and Witherspoon will offer its winner direct editorial support from the streaming giant. In an Instagram story post, Musgraves described My Kind of Country as being based on “a conversation we had years ago about wanting to search the globe to find country stars of all races, genders, sexual orientations, and points of view.”

Adam Blackstone, who has worked on everything from tours with Justin Timberlake and Rihanna to the Super Bowl Halftime Show and the Grammy Awards, will serve as music director. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Blackstone gushed about his love for pop music, which has functioned as an essential tool in his genre-spanning work history. Trending Lisa Marie Presley, Singer and the Only Child of Elvis, Dead at 54 Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, LeAnn Rimes Remember Lisa Marie Presley: 'I Hope She is at Peace in Her Dad’s Arms Bachman–Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69

“When I say pop, I mean popular. So whether that’s jazz, whether that’s Christian music, whether that’s country, my love for music has no genre or boundaries,” he said. “I love working with Justin Timberlake just as much as I love working with Jimmy Allen. I love working with Usher just as much as I love working with Tim McGraw and Chris Stapleton.”

He added: “It fulfills me very similarly to know that there is an audience out there that is affected and touched by the arrangements and how I present their favorite songs to them.”