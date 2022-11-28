Red Velvet Samples George Gershwin’s ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ on ‘Birthday’ Single

Red Velvet is turning a classic song into a K-pop banger. On Monday, the girl group released their mini-album, The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday, led by the title track “Birthday,” which featured a sample of George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.”

“It’s your day/Clasp your two hands tight, keep on imagining,” the group — comprising Irene, Joy, Yeri, Seulgi, and Wendy — sings in Korean. “Everyday (All day)/Wanna give it to you only, this’ll be, oh, so very special.”

The colorful video for “Birthday” follows the group’s members as they arrive at a hotel and face off with some alien-looking creatures in the hotel, before hitting choreography in front of a fantasy-looking backdrop.

The campy visual sees the group’s members posing next to oversized cats, dancing in front of a purple bear, and holding hands on a pentagram formed by stuffed animals. The visual ends with the five girls celebrating a birthday party surrounded by sweets.

Also featured on the mini-album are tracks such as “Bye Bye,” “On a Ride,” Zoom,” and “Celebrate.” Birthday broke the group’s own record for preorders as it reached 712,187.

The project follows the release of The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhyhtm and full project Bloom, which featured hit “#Cookie Jar,” earlier this year.

Seulgi of Red Velvet spoke to Rolling Stone back in October about pursuing a solo career separately from the group. Trending Trump, Done with Democracy, Calls on Kari Lake to Be ‘Installed’ as Arizona’s Governor Kanye West Used Porn, Bullying, ‘Mind Games’ to Control Staff Donald Trump Calls Kanye West a ‘Seriously Troubled Man’ After Mar-a-Lago Dinner How Bassist Paz Lenchantin Went From Teenage Pixies Fan to Member of the Band

“The biggest difference was having to sing a whole song alone. All of the focus is on me. It felt really awkward at first — I felt uneasy and did a lot of re-recording,” she said. “Another difference is that when the five of us are together in a waiting room, it’s always loud and fun, so when I’m alone, it feels lonely. I also feel a stronger sense of responsibility.”