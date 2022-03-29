Red Hot Chili Peppers to Hit the Airwaves With New Sirius XM Channel ‘Whole Lotta Red Hot’

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will get their own Sirius XM channel, Whole Lotta Red Hot (channel 315), launching this Friday, April 1, at 12 a.m. ET

The station’s debut coincides with the release of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ new album, Unlimited Love, and Whole Lotta Red Hot will celebrate the LP’s arrival with exclusive track-by-track commentary from the band. Like other artist-centric Sirius XM channels, Whole Lotta Red Hot will also feature music from throughout RHCP’s career, including studio cuts and live recordings, as well as songs handpicked by the members of the band.

On top of all the music, Whole Lotta Red Hot will be peppered with insights and stories from Red Hot Chili Peppers. And each month the station will air a classic live concert from the band’s archives. That series kicks off April 1 as well, at 6 p.m. ET and PT, with a never-before aired 2006 show at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Along with launching the station, the Red Hot Chili Peppers will also play one of Sirius XM’s special “Small Stages” gigs. Complete details have yet to be announced, but the invitation-only show for Sirius XM subscribers will take place at the Apollo Theater in New York City later this year; the concert will also air on Whole Lotta Red Hot.

Unlimited Love will mark RHCP’s 12th studio album, following their 2016 effort, The Getaway. It’s also the band’s first since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium to feature guitarist John Frusciante, who reunited with the Chili Peppers back in 2019.

RHCP will hit the road this summer in support of Unlimited Love, receiving support from Haim, Beck, Thundercat, the Strokes, St. Vincent, and King Princess on select dates. The tour kicks off on July 23.