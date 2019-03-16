×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next George Michael's Art Collection Sells at Auction for $15 Million Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

See Red Hot Chili Peppers Cover Radiohead’s ‘Pyramid Song’ at Egypt Gig

Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer delivers solo piano rendition of Amnesiac track

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Red Hot Chili Peppers covered Radiohead’s “Pyramid Song” while performing in front of the Giza pyramids during the band’s live-streamed Egypt concert Friday.

Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer delivered a solo piano rendition of the Amnesiac track, seen at the 1:58:00-mark of the above video, to kick off the Chili Peppers’ encore; after performing the song’s two verses, the rest of the band rejoined him onstage – or in the case of Flea, entered via walking handstand – to play The Getaway‘s “Goodbye Angels.”

Flea and Radiohead’s Thom Yorke are band members in the supergroup Atoms of Peace, which held a surprise reunion in December 2018 during one of Yorke’s solo gigs.

1.3 million people viewed Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Live at the Pyramids” concert during its YouTube livestream Friday.

“Before each new place my body tingled with excitement, a yearning for a new mystery to unfold, a fascination with a new culture, the possibility of new friends, tasting new food, smelling new tastes, absorbing new rhythms,” Flea previously said of the unique gig in a statement. “Learning. Learning. Learning. It is happening right now, my heart is abuzz with joy at the prospect of performing in Egypt. I’m so grateful and humbled for the experience.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad