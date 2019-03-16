See Red Hot Chili Peppers Cover Radiohead’s ‘Pyramid Song’ at Egypt Gig

Red Hot Chili Peppers covered Radiohead’s “Pyramid Song” while performing in front of the Giza pyramids during the band’s live-streamed Egypt concert Friday.

Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer delivered a solo piano rendition of the Amnesiac track, seen at the 1:58:00-mark of the above video, to kick off the Chili Peppers’ encore; after performing the song’s two verses, the rest of the band rejoined him onstage – or in the case of Flea, entered via walking handstand – to play The Getaway‘s “Goodbye Angels.”

Flea and Radiohead’s Thom Yorke are band members in the supergroup Atoms of Peace, which held a surprise reunion in December 2018 during one of Yorke’s solo gigs.

1.3 million people viewed Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Live at the Pyramids” concert during its YouTube livestream Friday.

“Before each new place my body tingled with excitement, a yearning for a new mystery to unfold, a fascination with a new culture, the possibility of new friends, tasting new food, smelling new tastes, absorbing new rhythms,” Flea previously said of the unique gig in a statement. “Learning. Learning. Learning. It is happening right now, my heart is abuzz with joy at the prospect of performing in Egypt. I’m so grateful and humbled for the experience.”