See Red Hot Chili Peppers Surprise Students With Halloween Performance

Red Hot Chili Peppers put on an impromptu concert for students at Viewpoint School in Calabasas, California. Dressed for Halloween, the band gave an energetic morning performance at the school that drummer Chad Smith’s kids attend.

“Who rocks out at 9:30am at my kids’ school?,” Smith tweeted after their set. “We do!”

The school, which enrolls students from kindergarten through 12th grade, welcomed the rockers onstage during its Great Pumpkin Day Assembly, where they performed 2002’s “Can’t Stop” from By the Way.

Anthony Kiedis appeared in a schoolboy-styled shorts outfit with a mask. Meanwhile, Flea bounced around in a skeleton bodysuit and Josh Klinghoffer sported a green wig, suit and sunglasses. Smith was decked out in Papal regalia that included a crosier, and he also wore a Guy Fawkes mask.

Last month, the band covered Jimi Hendrix classic “Purple Haze” for the Silverlake Conservatory of Music’s annual charity event. In a recent interview with New York Post, Kiedis revealed that Red Hot Chili Peppers are gearing up to work on the follow-up to 2016’s The Getaway.