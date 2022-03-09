Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nine Inch Nails, Kiss Lead 2022 Louder Than Life Fest

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, and Kiss will serve as headliners at the 2022 Louder Than Life festival, returning to Louisville, Kentucky, on Sept. 22 to 25.

Lamb of God, Tenacious D, Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Evanescence, Alice in Chains, Ministry, Incubus, and Mammoth WVH are also among the over 100 acts that will take the stage at the Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center over the four-day, whiskey-themed rock festival.

Tickets are on sale now at the Louder Than Life website.

Nine Inch Nails were originally tabbed to headline last year’s Louder Than Life fest, but dropped out a month before the festival after the band canceled all their 2021 tour dates due to the Covid-19 pandemic; Nine Inch Nails will perform Sept. 22 at the 2022 fest, two days before their previously announced Sept. 24 hometown gig at Cleveland, Ohio’s Blossom Music Center. Trent Reznor and company are also slated to headline Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival and Los Angeles’ Primavera this year.

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Sept. 25 set at Louder Than Life comes a week after the band wraps the North American leg of their summer stadium tour.

Check out the entire Louder Than Life lineup below.