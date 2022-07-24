 Red Hot Chili Peppers Reveal Surprise LP 'Return of the Dream Canteen' - Rolling Stone
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Second Album of 2022, ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’

“2 double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as [Unlimited Love], band says of surprise new album, out in October

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Clara Balzary

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced that their second LP of 2022, Return of the Dream Canteen, will arrive this October.

The band revealed that there was already a surprise follow-up to Unlimited Love Saturday night during their show at Denver’s Empower Field, the first show of the North American leg of their tour.

“Even though we put an album out four months ago, we have a brand new double album stacked to the brim,” Flea said from the stage. “That’s two double fucking albums.” (Unlimited Love, released in April, is also a double LP.)

Flea added that the album’s first single was called “Tippa My Tongue,” and that Return of the Dream Canteen would arrive Oct. 14.

Soon after, the Chili Peppers’ social media accounts switched over to reflect the announcement, with the Rick Rubin-produced double LP now available to preorder.

“We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs,” RHCP said of the new album in a statement. 

“A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way. Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining. With time turned into an elastic waist band of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream.” 

During the recording of Unlimited Love — their first album with guitarist John Frusciante since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium (also a double LP) — the band previously said they worked on nearly 100 songs.

“When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with,” they added. “Well we figured it out. 2 double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. Return of the Dream Canteen is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed.”

