Red Hot Chili Peppers, Miley Cyrus Added to Grammys Performance Lineup

The Red Hot Chili Peppers and Miley Cyrus will perform at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. Alicia Keys will host the show, which airs February 10th at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

The second round of performers also boasts singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile and rising R&B singer H.E.R., both of whom are up for several awards this year. Carlile is nominated for six Grammys, including Album of the Year for By the Way, I Forgive You and Song and Record of the Year for “The Joke.” H.E.R.’s self-titled debut also notched a nod for Album of the Year, while she’s up for Best New Artist, Best R&B Performance (“Best Part”), Best R&B Song (“Focus”) and Best R&B Album as well.

While neither Cyrus nor the Chili Peppers are up for any Grammys this year, both have been nominated in the past. Cyrus earned her sole Grammy nod for Best Pop Vocal Album (Bangerz) in 2015, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers have picked up six awards from 16 nominations, most recently winning Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album in 2007 for “Dani California” and Stadium Arcadium, respectively.

Cyrus, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Carlile and H.E.R. join an already stacked Grammys lineup. Previously announced performers include Cardi B, Post Malone, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves and Dan and Shay.