Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion Lead 2023 Global Citizen Fest Lineup

The 2023 Global Citizen Festival is around the corner. On Tuesday, the charity-run music event announced that Red Hot Chili Peppers and Ms. Lauryn Hill will headline this year’s iteration of the festival, scheduled for Sept. 23.

Pop singer Conan Gray, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and K-pop boy band Stray Kids will also perform.

The event will be hosted at the Great Lawn of Central Park, and tickets for the event are free. This year’s festival is scheduled to help drive action to end extreme poverty. Global Citizen focuses its efforts on eliminating poverty in the Global South, along with gender inequities around the globe.

“The campaign will unite millions of voices, amplified by the world’s biggest artists, to demand urgent action from world leaders gathering in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly in September,” according to a statement for the event.

Those hoping to attend the festival can do so by taking action to combat poverty on the Global Citizen website.

The festival will arrive amid RHCP's Global Stadium Tour. They're performing several shows in the U.S. in September before heading to South America on Halloween. Hill, for her part, performed at Essence Music Fest and at Chicago's Ravinia Festival in June.

Last year’s festival saw performances by Mariah Carey, Måneskin, Rosalía, Metallica, Charlie Puth, the Jonas Brothers, and Mickey Guyton. Jadakiss and Styles P joined Carey onstage for the first performance of the remix for “We Belong Together” in 17 years.

2021’s iteration saw Coldplay, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, and Billie Eilish. Eilish was also featured in the lineup for last month’s Power Our Planet, a global warming-focused concert hosted in Paris. H.E.R., Lenny Krativz, and Jon Batiste also performed.