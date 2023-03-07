Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Mayer, Alanis Morissette to Headline ‘Sound on Sound’ Festival

Sound on Sound, the Connecticut music festival, will return to Bridgeport from Sept. 30 through Oct. 1 with big-name headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Mayer, and Alanis Morissette.

Trey Anastasio Band, Hozier, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Dispatch, Lord Huron, Mt. Joy, Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, Steel Pulse, Joy Oladokun, Margo Price, Sammy Rae & the Friends, Gin Blossoms, Cautious Clay, Deep Banana Blackout, Briscoe, Calder Allen, Snacktime, Kieran Rhodes, Julai and the Serotones will also perform.

General sale for the Seaside Park festival will begin on Thursday, March 9, at 12 p.m. EST. More information can be found on the official Sound on Sound website.

“We are thrilled to bring the second annual Sound On Sound back to Seaside Park,” Sound on Sound Partner Howard Saffan shared in a statement. “Festival goers can expect to be wowed. The experience will be bigger and better this year from the acts, to the site, to the food and beverage offerings. We have turned the traditional festival upside down and created something really special for Connecticut.”

This year, Red Hot Chili Peppers have landed on the lineup for Hangout Music Festival, Pinkpop, Tinderbox, Rock Werchter, I-Days, NOS Alive, Mad Cool, and more.

Mayer will spend most of the year completing a solo acoustic tour with JP Saxe, Joy Oladokun, and Alec Benjamin before embarking on the final Dead & Company tour.

Morissette is scheduled to take the stage at Sound on Sound, Fuji Rock Festival, and Boston Calling.