Red Hot Chili Peppers to Live Stream Egypt Pyramids Performance

Red Hot Chili Peppers will live stream their performance at Egypt’s famed pyramids in Giza. The show will be broadcast via the band’s official YouTube page as well as on Twitter and Facebook, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on Friday.

“Before each new place my body tingled with excitement, a yearning for a new mystery to unfold, a fascination with a new culture, the possibility of new friends, tasting new food, smelling new tastes, absorbing new rhythms,” Flea said in a statement. “Learning. Learning. Learning. It is happening right now, my heart is abuzz with joy at the prospect of performing in Egypt. I’m so grateful and humbled for the experience.”

It’s not the only unusual concert setting the band has delivered recently: last fall they performed a surprise, impromptu set at the school that drummer Chad Smith’s kids attend while dressed in Halloween costumes.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have been working on their 12th album, the follow-up to 2016’s The Getaway. However, Smith said that their progress was halted due to the California wild fires. “We started working on it, which for us is just getting in a room and making some noise together,” he told Sirius XM. “And then the fires came, and the house we were working in – there was no damage, it didn’t burn down, but we couldn’t get back in there.” The band performed during a concert to benefit victims of the Woolsey Fire in January.

The group, who performed with Post Malone at the Grammys last month, has been tapped to headline California’s Ohana Festival in the fall.