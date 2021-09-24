 Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Stadium Tour With Wacky News Broadcast - Rolling Stone
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2022 Stadium Tour Plans With Wacky News Broadcast

Global trek marks band’s first tour with guitarist John Frusciante in 15 years

On the same day Blood Sugar Sex Magick celebrates its 30th birthday, the Red Hot Chili Peppers revealed that they will embark on a global stadium tour in 2022.

The band made the announcement in a faux-news broadcast, with co-anchors Johnson Hammerswaddle (or Anthony Kiedis) and Todd the Squirrel (Flea) alerting viewers of KHOT News about the band’s plans, but not before giving a rundown of the day’s news.

“Half of humanity will boil alive by next Thursday, and there’s a new chicken sandwich coming out,” Todd the Squirrel said before kicking it over to weatherman Randy Raindrops (Chad Smith).

Guitarist John Frusciante — as himself — then joined the broadcast to reveal, “We’re gonna do a tour starting in June 2022”; the U.S. leg will kick off in July.

The trek will mark the band’s first in 15 years with Frusciante, who reunited with the band back in December 2019 following a 10-year absence. As Live Nation noted in a press release that accompanied the announcement, “All the tour dates, sales information, support acts and other factoids will be available shortly.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers last performed live together at a benefit show in November 2019, a gig that was guitarist Josh Klinghoffer’s final concert with the band.

