Watch This Musician Use Red Hot Chili Peppers to Cover… Red Hot Chili Peppers

Bloom hooked the vegetables up to a Makey Makey, and used that to recreate the band’s hit “Can’t Stop”

Jon Blistein

red hot chili peppers can't stop cover tyzo bloom

Anthony Kiedis of the actual Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Getty Images for Rock Under The

Los Angeles-based musician Tyzo Bloom recently shared one of the most literal covers of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Can’t Stop,” performing the song with actual red hot chili peppers.

In the clip — shared on social media last week — Bloom crafts his rendition of the song with a Makey Makey, a device that allows users to create circuits through any kind of conductive object. These circuits can be used to mimic everything from a keyboard to a sampler to a synthesizer.

For his “Can’t Stop” cover, Bloom connected six chili peppers to his Makey Makey, then programmed each one to re-produce a sampled note of the original song’s lead guitar riff. After laying that down, he re-programmed the peppers with some light chimes and tapped out the song’s main melody as well.

Bloom has used his Makey Makey to produce an array of other literal covers, which he’s shared on social media. He constructed a bunch of paper planes to play M.I.A.’s “Paper Planes,” used Sour Patch Kids to play MGMT’s “Kids,” cans of black eyed peas to recreate the Black Eyed Peas’ “Where Is the Love,” and the various contents of his spice cabinet to cover the Spice Girls’ “Wannabe.”

In This Article: Red Hot Chili Peppers

