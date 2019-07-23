Watch Red Hearse Make TV Debut with ‘Half Love’ on ‘Fallon’

Red Hearse — the new trio of Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff, singer Sam Dew and producer Sounwave — created an intimate setting befitting the confessional, romantic vibe of their new single, “Half Love,” during their performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday. The track is expected to appear on the group’s self-titled debut, out later this summer via RCA.

For the trio’s first TV performance, they sat in a circle at a table beneath dim lighting as Dew sang about yearning for all-encompassing love over Antonoff and Sounwave’s soundscape. “‘Cause everybody’s playing it loose/But what if we were real with it,” Dew sings on the falsetto-laden track. “‘Honestly/I’m just too good for that half love.”

Red Hearse’s Tonight Show appearance followed the release of the “Half Love” video, which featured St. Vincent’s Annie Clark (both Antonoff and Sounwave previously worked with St. Vincent on her album Masseduction). In June, Red Hearse unveiled their self-titled debut track and another song “Honey.”