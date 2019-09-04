Watch Red Hearse Showcase ‘Everybody Wants You’ on ‘Corden’

Red Hearse – the new electro-pop trio comprised of hitmaker/producer Jack Antonoff, singer Sam Dew and hip-hop producer Sounwave – took to the Late Late Show stage on Tuesday night to perform their new single “Everybody Wants You.”

The rendition was a very minimalist one, with the three band members sitting around a white table in the boxed-off center of Stage 56. Sam Dew stayed seated throughout his full vocal performance; Antonoff and Sounwave both kept their eyes down at their keyboard and laptop, respectively. Free of bells and whistles, the performance showed off the trio’s craftsmanship, and put the focus primarily on the music and its production.

Red Hearse previously released the video for “Half Love,” directed by Grant Singer and starring Annie Clark, aka St. Vincent. In June, Antonoff previewed the Red Hearse project by releasing two songs, “Red Hearse” and “Honey.”

Antonoff, who also fronts the band Bleachers and whose long line of recent production credits includes Lorde’s Melodrama, Taylor Swift’s Lover and Lana Del Rey’s Norman Fucking Rockwell, previously worked with Sounwave on St. Vincent’s Masseducation. As Top Dawg Entertainment’s in-house producer, Sounwave has also worked with Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q and many others. Dew and Antonoff co-wrote Taylor Swift and Zayn’s “I Don’t Want to Live Forever.”