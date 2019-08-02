Hear Red Hearse’s Lovelorn Single ‘Everybody Wants You’

Red Hearse have shared “Everybody Wants You,” an emotional track off the group’s upcoming self-titled debut album. On the pop-tinged ballad, the band, the new trio of Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff, singer Sam Dew and producer Sounwave, lament a hard-to-reach lover.

The lyrics reveal an effort to win someone over (“I could take you dancing/ I’m not the romantic type”) before resigning to the impossibility of the situation (“Baby, what’s the use?/ Everybody wants you”). It’s a relatable, melancholy number with a kinship to the group’s single “Half Love,” another confessional-style romantic track, which they recently performed on The Tonight Show.

Red Hearse is out August 16th via RCA Records, and was written, performed and produced by Dew, Antonoff and Sounwave and engineered by Laura Sisk. The musicians previously shared a video for “Half Love,” which was directed by Grant Singer and features St. Vincent. They’ve also shared a track called “Honey” and another called “Red Hearse” to tease the upcoming album.

Red Hearse is a supergroup, of sorts. Antonoff performs in Bleachers, but also written songs for and produced artists like Taylor Swift, Lorde and Lana Del Rey. Sounwave, a.k.a. as Mark Spears, contributed to St. Vincent’s Masseducation, and is Top Dawg Entertainment’s in-house producer. Previously, Dew and Antonoff collaborated to co-write Taylor Swift and Zayn’s “I Don’t Want to Live Forever.”