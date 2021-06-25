 Recording Academy Reaches Settlement With Former CEO Deborah Dugan - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next How Avant-Guitar Godfather Sonny Sharrock Reconciled Terror and Beauty
Home Music Music News

Recording Academy Reaches Settlement With Former CEO Deborah Dugan

Private agreement allows Grammys organization to avoid open arbitration hearing related to Dugan’s January 2020 ouster

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Recording Academy president and CEO Deborah Dugan speaks during the 62nd Grammy Awards Nominations Conference at CBS Broadcast Center on November 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Deborah Dugan

AFP via Getty Images

The Recording Academy have reached a settlement with its former CEO Deborah Dugan prior to her arbitration hearings against the Grammys organization, ending an 18-month legal battle between the two sides that stemmed from her abrupt dismissal just days before the 2020 Grammys.

“The Recording Academy and Deborah Dugan have agreed to resolve their differences and to keep the terms of their agreement private,” the two sides said in a joint statement.

Dugan first sued the Recording Academy in January 2020 after being put on administrative leave following “a formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member.” In her lawsuit, Dugan made several stunning claims related to the Recording Academy that she said led to her ouster, including claims that she was sexually harassed by counsel for the Recording Academy and that outgoing CEO Neil Portnow had been accused of sexually assaulting a “foreign recording artist.” Dugan’s lawsuit also outlined alleged corruption in Grammys voting, exorbitant spending by the Recording Academy and frequent conflict of interest.

The Recording Academy denied Dugan’s allegations, and officially cut ties with their ex-CEO in March 2020 after voting to terminate her employment. Still, the organization made changes to its voting process to allow for more transparency.

While Dugan lobbied for an open arbitration hearing in regards to the lawsuit — something the Recording Academy initially agreed to and endorsed — the New York Times reported recently that the organization was instead taking measures to keep the arbitration private. With the July 12th arbitration date approaching, both sides reached an agreement to avoid any further exposure of the Recording Academy’s practices.

In This Article: Deborah Dugan, Recording Academy

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.