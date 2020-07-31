 Recording Academy Aligns With HITS Act to Help Indie Artists - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Recording Academy Aligns With HITS Act to Help Indie Artists Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Recording Academy Aligns With HITS Act to Help Indie Artists

Bipartisan Help Independent Tracks Succeed (HITS) Act would allow musicians to expense for tax purposes the cost of new studio recordings

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 10: Recording Academy logo on the red carpet during the Recording Academy Philadelphia Chapter Member Celebration at City Winery on December 10, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for the Recording Academy)

The Recording Academy has aligned with the HITS Act, a bill that allows artists to expense for tax purposes the cost of studio recordings.

Recording Academy/Getty Images

The Recording Academy announced Friday it has aligned with the Help Independent Tracks Succeed (HITS) Act, a bipartisan bill that allows independent music makers to expense the cost of new studio recordings on their taxes — up to $100,000.

The act was introduced Friday by Rep. Linda T. Sánchez (D-Calif.) and Rep. Ron Estes (R-Kansas) and would allow artists — like TV and film productions — to deduct 100% of their production expenses (which includes studio equipment, studio rental fees, staff costs, electricity, studio musicians and more) from taxes.

“The Recording Academy is proud to have worked alongside Reps. Sánchez and Estes to develop the key provisions in the HITS Act,” Harvey Mason Jr, Chair and Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. “The HITS Act will make a meaningful impact and help ease the financial burden for thousands of independent creators getting back on track, eager to share their creativity with the world. It will inspire new music and create opportunities for many of the vulnerable professionals in our community to persevere during these uncertain times.”

The cost to create music is especially difficult to incur during the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen artists lose both touring revenue and the ability to record in a studio.

Sanchez added: “We are living through tough times and nothing helps you escape like turning on your favorite album. Similar to many families and workers across the country, the coronavirus has also had an enormous impact on music makers. Gigs have been canceled, studios shuttered, and creative writing sessions postponed. I’m proud to introduce the HITS Act with Rep. Estes. Our bill will provide small, independent creators with a bit of help getting back to work, making the music we turn to in good times and bad.”

In July, the Recording Academy announced it was partnering with civil rights nonprofit Color of Change for a series of new initiatives, atop a $1 million donation to the organization. Alongside MusiCares, the Recording Academy also set up a COVID-19 relief fund.

In This Article: Independent Artists, Recording Academy

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.